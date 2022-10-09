AFC Telford United sack Paul Carden after poor start to season

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) at AFC Telford United preseason Training.

The Bucks have won just once in their first 12 games and are currently second bottom of the table.

Carden’s side crashed out of the FA Cup to Chasetown last month, before coming back from 2-0 down to pick up a point at Leamington. But they were beaten by newly-promoted Peterborough Sports on Saturday – and that has proved to be the final straw for the Bucks board.

In a short statement, the club said: “AFC Telford United can this evening confirm that we have parted company with manager Paul Carden.”

Carden was dismissed two weeks shy of a year in the job – having taken over from interim Dennis Greene in November 2021.

His Bucks side battled to survival on the final day of last season, but despite a number of signings this season he couldn’t produce an upturn in fortunes.

The search now begins for Carden’s replacement and it remains to be seen who will be in charge when the Bucks face Scarborough in their next match on October 22.

Former Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin has watched the Bucks’ last two matches, with fans on social media clamouring for him to get the job.

Wilkin was in charge of Brackley for seven years before being shockingly sacked last month.