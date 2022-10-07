Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford to make late calls on duo

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Paul Carden will make a late decision on the fitness of Jamie Allen and George Burroughs following injuries last weekend.

Jamie Allen chasing a long ball.
Jamie Allen chasing a long ball.

Neither player was able to recover in time to participate in training on Tuesday.

Allen was substituted at half-time with a groin problem and Burroughs was also taken off by the boss. And Carden says they will have to make a judgement call on the fitness of the players after training with the squad already low on numbers.

He said: “Jamie is struggling with a tight groin.

“We will have to see how he is in training, but it is going to be touch and go. “George Burrows missed training on Tuesday as well. He came off at the weekend. We will assess him tonight. “We have one or two we need to tread carefully with because we are low on numbers.

“But we want as many as fit as we can.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News