Telford to make late calls on duo

Jamie Allen chasing a long ball.

Neither player was able to recover in time to participate in training on Tuesday.

Allen was substituted at half-time with a groin problem and Burroughs was also taken off by the boss. And Carden says they will have to make a judgement call on the fitness of the players after training with the squad already low on numbers.

He said: “Jamie is struggling with a tight groin.

“We will have to see how he is in training, but it is going to be touch and go. “George Burrows missed training on Tuesday as well. He came off at the weekend. We will assess him tonight. “We have one or two we need to tread carefully with because we are low on numbers.