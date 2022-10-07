Peterborough Sports v Telford: Paul Carden hopes Bucks have reached turning point

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) at half time during AFC Telford United preseason fixture VS Walsall FC (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

The Bucks overcame a two-goal deficit last weekend thanks to strikes from Brendon Daniels and Byron Moore.

In the words of Carden, it ‘stopped the rot’ after five straight defeats.

And the boss is hoping the result is something for his players to build on ahead of their game at Peterborough Sports tomorrow.

He said: “We showed good character to get back in that game.

“If we would have come off winners, Leamington could not have had many arguments really.

“Hopefully that is the turning point, and we take the positive into the weekend and go again.

“It has been a tough few weeks and a really horrendous run. “Some of the performances have not warranted the results that we have.

“I feel we have deserved some results to go the other way. We need to be strong and hope that result last Saturday galvanises.

“That is what we did last week, and we will have to do this week.”

Last season, at the same venue, against the same team, the Bucks also came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw.

And this helped to change their fortunes – and they will be hoping for the same again this time out.

It has been a truly awful run for Telford, who sit second from bottom in the National League North table.

It is a run the boss has struggled to deal with – but one that he will face head-on and try to battle his way through.

He continued: “It has been tough.

“I have not enjoyed weekends.

“I have not enjoyed my time in the last few weeks.

“I’ve never been one who ducks a challenge and I have never been one who would fold or crumble. When I left the club last season, we were winning most weeks.

“I came to Telford and I knew it would be a tough task to keep the team up which we did.

“Some of the performances have not warranted the results that we have had.

“Saturday was something similar after we were 2-0 down after being the better team, but other times we have undone ourselves.

“That is more of a problem because I know we are better than that.

“I was hoping for a better start, but for one reason or another that has not materialised, and this season has been very challenging.

“It is important we regroup and take what we got last week into this game.

The boss also confirmed that Jordan Piggott, who has been missing due to a problem with his vision, has recovered and is available for selection.