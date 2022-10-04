Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United cancel Sam McLintock contract after Brackley incident

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated: Comments

AFC Telford United have cancelled the contract of midfielder Sam McLintock.

Sam McLintock's contract has been cancelled at the New Bucks Head
Sam McLintock's contract has been cancelled at the New Bucks Head

The summer signing's stay at the struggling Bucks has been brief as the club moved to cancel his terms following what is understood to have been an incident during the home fixture against Brackley last week.

Telford lost 1-0 and McLintock, 21, was an unused substitute.

The club confirmed his departure with a very brief statement, which read: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have terminated the contract of Sam McLintock with immediate effect."

Central midfielder McLintock, who joined Telford after leaving Halifax, played seven times for Paul Carden's Bucks, including five starts.

Telford are languishing second-bottom in the National League North table. They go to Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News