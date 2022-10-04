AFC Telford United cancel Sam McLintock contract after Brackley incident

Sam McLintock's contract has been cancelled at the New Bucks Head

The summer signing's stay at the struggling Bucks has been brief as the club moved to cancel his terms following what is understood to have been an incident during the home fixture against Brackley last week.

Telford lost 1-0 and McLintock, 21, was an unused substitute.

The club confirmed his departure with a very brief statement, which read: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have terminated the contract of Sam McLintock with immediate effect."

Central midfielder McLintock, who joined Telford after leaving Halifax, played seven times for Paul Carden's Bucks, including five starts.