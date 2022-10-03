Paul Carden reveals Brendon Daniels pep talk before Telford's Leamington comeback

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) at AFC Telford United preseason Training.

Daniels scored twice - one late on as the Bucks came back from two down to rescue a point.

Daniels returned to the side for the game - and Carden was delighted with the winger's display.

He said: “I said when I took the job that I’d seen him play for Alfreton, not too long before that, and every time he was on the ball in the game that I watched he was making things happen; he was shooting, he was crossing, and he was just being a pest, and I said 'Let’s just see it today'

“In the first half he was a bit too narrow, but in the second half he went out wide and opened the game up a little bit, him and Devarn (Green); he really made it count.”

Tom Hewlett’s double for the Brakes, Leamington’s nickname, had the Bucks experiencing a familiar sinking feeling, his second goal capitalising on some calamitous defending; however, the Bucks got the breaks from that point onwards.

Nate Blissett won a penalty kick, although the suspicion of a handball in the build-up led to home manager Paul Holleran being shown a red card by referee Darius Bradley.

“Bliss has done great for the penalty and Brendon’s tucked it away really nicely," added Carden.

"The second goal is fortunate, where we got a deflection, but we’ve not been getting those deflections, and I think we deserved a point after two poor goals we’ve conceded again.”

“The two goals are as poor as you’ll see. They weren’t hurting us, but the second goal was calamity. We’d regrouped and spoken about things that will affect the game and get us an advantage and then we’re staring down the barrel, 2-0 down against such a tough side as Leamington, but we showed really good grit and determination to get back into it.”

Daniels scored twice to retrieve a point from 2-0 down against the same opposition at the same venue last season; however, Byron Moore also laid claim to the Bucks second goal, but Carden wasn’t bothered who scored.