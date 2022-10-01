Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leamington 2-2 AFC Telford United - Report

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Brendon Daniels' second half double helped AFC Telford United end their five game losing run with a 2-2 draw at Leamington.

Brendon Daniels
Brendon Daniels

The Bucks had lost five on the spin in the league and trailed on the half hour mark in this one.

The visitors backline didn't deal with a ball into the box from the left - and it dropped for Tom Hewlett to rifle the ball past Luke Pilling.

If Paul Carden was hoping the second would spark an early response he was wrong as the Brakes went two up after three minutes.

Hewlett took advantage of a mistake at the back as Matt Brown's clearance struck Brad Bood and rebounded for the Leamington man who raced onto the ball and slid it home.

Carden may have not got the response he wanted from the half time break - but he did five minutes after the second goal.

Nathan Blissett went down in the box and Daniels sent the keeper the wrong way to make it three goals in his last two visits to the Brakes.

And then four minutes from time he popped up again - as his strike from the edge of the box took a big deflection past home stopper Callum Hawkins.

Then just a minute from the end of normal time they almost won it as Montel Gibson latched onto a ball forward and lashed a volley just over the crossbar.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News