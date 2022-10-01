Leamington 2-2 AFC Telford United - Report

Brendon Daniels

The Bucks had lost five on the spin in the league and trailed on the half hour mark in this one.

The visitors backline didn't deal with a ball into the box from the left - and it dropped for Tom Hewlett to rifle the ball past Luke Pilling.

If Paul Carden was hoping the second would spark an early response he was wrong as the Brakes went two up after three minutes.

Hewlett took advantage of a mistake at the back as Matt Brown's clearance struck Brad Bood and rebounded for the Leamington man who raced onto the ball and slid it home.

Carden may have not got the response he wanted from the half time break - but he did five minutes after the second goal.

Nathan Blissett went down in the box and Daniels sent the keeper the wrong way to make it three goals in his last two visits to the Brakes.

And then four minutes from time he popped up again - as his strike from the edge of the box took a big deflection past home stopper Callum Hawkins.