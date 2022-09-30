Telford boss Paul Carden looking to get best from Montel Gibson

Gibson in action last year for Stourbridge

Striker Gibson, 24, checked in on loan from step three Ilkeston this week and made his debut in the 1-0 defeat against Brackley. He is set to feature at Leamington for Paul Carden’s strugglers tomorrow after limping off with cramp in midweek.

Telford’s long-term target has been prolific for Halesowen and Stourbridge in previous spells, the former which earned him a three-year contract in League Two with Grimsby.

“Shortly after we played Stourbridge last season and he caused us untold problems – we knew him before that – but the chance was put to us to sign him,” Carden said of Gibson, who netted twice in the Glassboys 3-2 FA Trophy victory over the Bucks last season.

“I felt he was the one we’d been looking for, a goalscorer, he’s got something different, he looks to shoot early.

“We need to work towards his strengths, get him closer to the goal and maybe adjust how we play a little bit to get the best out of him.

“He’s certainly a player with a good goalscoring record who knows where the back of the net is.”