Telford eyeing squad addition before Brackley Town clash

AFC Telford United manager Paul Carden during warm up Pic: Kieren Griffin

Carden aims to avoid extending an unwanted winless run to 10 fixtures as the Bucks host perennial top-half finishers Brackley Town tonight.

Telford could finally have netted themselves more firepower ahead of the crunch National League North crash as frustration continue to mount among the fanbase.

Carden’s squad has lacked goals and a focal point up front given Jason Oswell has been injured since July. Summer signing Nathan Blissett, 32, has struggled for form and has just a single goal in the FA Cup.

The Telford manager has long since been looking to bolster his frontline and it is understood the Bucks have missed out on a couple of targets over the last two weeks.

Carden, meanwhile, insists he is not a quitter and will not give up despite his team’s alarming winless run that has them second-bottom ahead of kick-off this evening.

“When you say you feel like you can’t do any more – you can do,” Carden said. “I’m not the type to quit or give up and I don’t want any of the players doing that.

“If I smell that then they can just go and be out the team.

“We’ve got a good group, I keep saying it, we need some belief, we need confidence, but the only way you get that is by working and giving everything you can because you get that fortune, if you like, when you’re giving everything.”

“I believe in the players,” Carden added. “At the minute it’s not happening for us but I still believe in the players.