Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United sign striker Montel Gibson on season long loan

By Jonny DruryAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Last Updated: Comments

AFC Telford United have signed striker Ilkeston Montel Gibson on loan until the end of the season.

Montel Gibson in action for Stourbridge
Montel Gibson in action for Stourbridge

The 24-year-old Birmingham born striker started his career with Notts County, before going on to play for a number of non-league teams in the West Midlands.

He then netted 31 times in 46 games for Halesown Town earning a move to Grimsby Town.

More recently he has turned out for Stourbridge, where he bagged 15 goals in 16 games last season before heading to Ilkeston.

Gibson will provide much needed fire power for the Bucks front line - who have struggled in the absence of Jason Oswell who has been out injured.

And the forward will be in line to make his debut this evening as the Bucks welcome Brackley Town to the New Bucks Head.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News