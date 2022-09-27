AFC Telford United sign striker Montel Gibson on season long loan

Montel Gibson in action for Stourbridge

The 24-year-old Birmingham born striker started his career with Notts County, before going on to play for a number of non-league teams in the West Midlands.

He then netted 31 times in 46 games for Halesown Town earning a move to Grimsby Town.

More recently he has turned out for Stourbridge, where he bagged 15 goals in 16 games last season before heading to Ilkeston.

Gibson will provide much needed fire power for the Bucks front line - who have struggled in the absence of Jason Oswell who has been out injured.