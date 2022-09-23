Paul Carden insists he still has backing of AFC Telford United board

Paul Carden (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks chief took over late last November with the squad in disarray and league table bleak. He eventually ensured survival from just one relegation spot on the final day.

But this season’s poor league form – Telford are second-bottom with one win from eight ahead of the visit of 21st-placed Boston tomorrow – was compounded by last weekend’s disastrous home FA Cup exit to Chasetown, of two tiers below.

Asked about club support, he said: “Yes, because they appreciate where we were at.

“People can say about how many games we had last season to stay up but they didn’t know what it was like inside the squad with the atmosphere.

“Out of everybody I let go there’s only three players still at the level, that’ll tell you the task we had turning it around while games were going on.

“I’m proud of what we did last season but it’s about this season and I’m massively disappointed with the form but it’s only us that can turn it around.”

Carden this week cancelled the contract of right-back Josh Dugmore, who was signed on a two-year deal from step three Bromsgrove Sporting in the summer.