Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paul Carden insists he still has backing of AFC Telford United board

By Lewis CoxAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Paul Carden feels he retains the support of AFC Telford United because club chiefs realised the scale of the job he took on.

Paul Carden (Kieran Griffin Photography)
Paul Carden (Kieran Griffin Photography)

The Bucks chief took over late last November with the squad in disarray and league table bleak. He eventually ensured survival from just one relegation spot on the final day.

But this season’s poor league form – Telford are second-bottom with one win from eight ahead of the visit of 21st-placed Boston tomorrow – was compounded by last weekend’s disastrous home FA Cup exit to Chasetown, of two tiers below.

Asked about club support, he said: “Yes, because they appreciate where we were at.

“People can say about how many games we had last season to stay up but they didn’t know what it was like inside the squad with the atmosphere.

“Out of everybody I let go there’s only three players still at the level, that’ll tell you the task we had turning it around while games were going on.

“I’m proud of what we did last season but it’s about this season and I’m massively disappointed with the form but it’s only us that can turn it around.”

Carden this week cancelled the contract of right-back Josh Dugmore, who was signed on a two-year deal from step three Bromsgrove Sporting in the summer.

The manager saw his side win 4-0 at managerless Market Drayton Town on Tuesday night in a behind-closed-doors friendly in a bid to build up confidence, with Harry Flowers, Jamie Allen, Devarn Green and George Burroughs on target.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News