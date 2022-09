George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Josh Dugmore of AFC Telford United (AMA)

The former Everton and Birmingham City youth product signed for the club in the summer from Bromsgrove Sporting.

He penned a two year contract back in May - but just months into the deal both parties have decided to terminate.

In a statement, the club said: "AFC Telford United can confirm we have reached an agreement with Josh Dugmore to cancel his contract by mutual consent freeing him up to join another club.