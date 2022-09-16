Paul Carden will look to get AFC Telford on the front foot

Paul Carden

Since winning on the opening day of the season, the Bucks have failed to get three points in their next seven league games, and they sit 23rd in the National League North table.

And the boss says his side may need to be more adventurous going forward if they are to turn around this difficult run of results.

He said: “We need to set out our stall a little bit more to be more offensive and attack-minded.

“We never go into a game to be defensively minded but maybe how we are setting up is not helping the players we have. So we need to look at that and address it.

“When you look at the team we put out, we always have attacking players, and I never hold the full-backs back.

“We always play with one advanced midfielder behind the striker, and we play with two wingers to go high and wide, it is a very common formation.”

Carden feels that after a few bad results there is now a lack of confidence within the group.

He continued: “But I think when you look at things a few games ago we were moving the ball well, but now, with the lack of confidence, we are taking an easy pass back rather than a pass forward.

“When you pass back, you start retreating, and you end further away from the goal, and you can be punished.