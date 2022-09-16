FA Cup preview: AFC Telford United expect tough test from minnows

Nathan Blissett (16) (AFC Telford United Striker) coming on replacing Prince Ekpolo (14) (AFC Telford United Midfielder)(Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

The Bucks have had a difficult run of results in recent times, not winning since their first league game of the season when they beat Chorley 1-0 at home.

Last time out, they were beaten convincingly 3-0 by Gloucester City, a side that has struggled themselves for form.

But they now turn to cup action, and the visit of Staffordshire side Chasetown could give them the opportunity to kick-start their season.

And Paul Carden says his side needs to put in a solid all-round performance for 90 minutes, not just in the second half as they did in midweek, against Chasetown, who play two leagues below them.

The boss said: “We have got to be better than we were in the first half at Gloucester.

“You know we have got to be aggressive with our approach.

“Chasetown have come off the back of a good win at Stamford in midweek.

“So we know the threat they pose, and we know we are going to have to be on it because they will be up for the game.

“They will be rubbing their hands together thinking we could be that banana skin, and we have got to make sure that does not happen.”

Carden is hoping his side show more heart and desire on the pitch on Saturday, something he felt was missing against Gloucester.

He continued: “It’ll be down to us to show that this is an opportunity that we can win.

“We should win, but nothing’s ever that easy, nothing is ever done on paper.

“We have got to have more heart and more desire, the ability is there but we are just not showing it at the moment.

“There comes to a point where you ask how much more protection can we have as a squad before we show it on the pitch. Good teams show up when times are tough, and that’s all we’ve been trying to do.”

Jamie Allen could be in contention for his first start for the club on Saturday.

The forward has been building up his fitness since he joined, and the boss has been reluctant to throw him in too early.

He did make a 15-minute cameo appearance for his debut.

And in midweek he was brought on at half-time, along with Nate Blissett, and the pair contributed to an improved second-half display.

Bucks’ star players Jason Oswell is still out injured, and is not expected to be involved as he continues his rehab.

Their opponents have been in good form on the road of late and will fancy their chances this weekend.

They beat Stamford 2-1 in midweek, surviving a late fightback from the home team after going two goals in front.