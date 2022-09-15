Confidence 'worth millions' insists Telford boss Paul Carden

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Off the back of a 3-0 away defeat at Gloucester City on Tuesday, Carden didn’t hold back with his disappointment of late.

And after winning just one of their first eight games in National League North this season, the Bucks will likely have another relegation battle on their hands if things continue this way.

Speaking after the game, Carden explained: “They had a confidence which we’re clearly lacking – if you could bottle it, it’d be worth millions.”

And though the boss feels like some players are taking responsibility for Telford’s performances, he called on others to step up.

“We’re easy to play against, we’re open and I take responsibility for that, and there’s players in there who’ll take responsibility in that,” he said. “There’s certain players who need to step up and show what they’re capable of because there’s a good number underperforming.

“I asked the question when I came into the club, if I asked you individually if you think you should be playing in a bottom three or four side, you’d say no.”

He added: “I’m sick of the sound of my own voice saying the same things but we just have to keep working and keep trying.”

New signing and former Love Island star Jamie Allen was one of few positives to come out of the Gloucester defeat.

“We brought him in and he’s had three good training sessions and he’s getting up to speed,” said Carden. “You can see the type of impact he’ll have.”