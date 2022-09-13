Telford will only move for right player insists Paul Carden

Paul Carden

Bucks are looking to bring in some quality to give the squad a lift as they search for the second win of the season – and their first on the road.

Carden said they are not searching for quantity, and they will only bring in the right player who will improve the starting XI.

“We are still actively looking,” the manager said when asked if there has been any progress with incomings, with Jason Oswell and Kai Williams still on the treatment table.

“I think everybody knows that now the board are fully behind what we are trying to do and in the plan to try and strengthen the squad. Especially with Ozzy and Kai’s situation.

“They totally agree with the fact we do not want to just bring someone in for the sake of it.

“It is not something I have done in the past, and I am not going to start now because we want to bring one in.

“We can only bring the right one in. The next signing we need to make needs to be significant, and it needs to improve us – and to improve the eleven.”