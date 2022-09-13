Gloucester v Telford: Jamie Allen in line for full debut as Bucks hunt second win of season

AFC Telford United newest signing Jamie Allen at the New Bucks Head.

The signing of former Halifax man Allen has given the team a lift – and the forward made his debut during their 3-1 defeat to AFC Fylde.

And boss Paul Carden has said the 27-year-old has benefited from Saturday’s postponement giving him extra time to get up to match fitness, meaning he could be in contention to start at Gloucester.

He said: “Saturday’s game being off probably helped him because he got a proper training session.

“Which will have been more than what he would have been able to do had if we had a matchday.

“So he got a proper training session in with the group so that is a bonus.

“He is in contention, but we have got to still be careful as it is still early days for him in terms of football fitness.”

The Bucks beat Chorley 1-0 on the opening day of the season thanks to a goal from Devarn Green.

But apart from three draws, Paul Carden’s side have struggled to kick on from their positive start.

Gloucester have had mixed fortunes themselves so far this campaign. They have won two games at home but also lost two. “It will be the first time I have been to Gloucester,” Carden continued.

“They play on 3G, and I know their manager quite well.

“And they have some really good results, and then they have some strange ones probably.