Non-league and all grassroots football postponed

EFL and Premier League clubs made the call to postpone the latest round of fixtures following Thursday's sad news.

And now a call has been made to cancel all matches from the top tier of the non league period down.

National League and National League North and South games won't go ahead - and neither will all grassroots games.

In a statement, the National League said fixtures are planned to go ahead from Monday - but it is understood no sporting events of any kind will take place on the day of the Queen's Funeral.

The statement read: "Firstly, the National League sends sincere condolences of all Member Clubs on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to His Majesty King Charles III and the further Royal Family.

"Further to this morning’s statement by Debbie Hewitt, chair of The Football Association, all National League System, FA Trophy, and grassroots fixtures scheduled for this weekend will not take place as a mark of respect. The Queen was the FA’s patron, and Prince William is its President.

"At this moment National League fixtures will go ahead as planned from Monday 12 September onwards although we understand no sporting event of any kind will be permitted on the day of The Queen’s funeral.