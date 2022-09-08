Notification Settings

Paul Carden says Kai Williams' Telford progress

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished:

Paul Carden says Kai Williams is progressing well as he steps up his recovery from a foot problem.

Kai Williams (14) (AFC Telford United Striker) celebrating after scoring his 2nd goal.

The striker fractured his foot at the end of January in AFC Telford’s game with Bradford (Park Avenue).

Manager Carden said: “Kai has just upped his training he has been progressing quite well. So he is running now but he is still some way off.

“With the type of player that he is you can’t rush him back.

“It is a session by session week by week with him.

“We are hopeful he can come back and train soon, you know, but I don’t want to be putting time frames on it we thought we would have Ozzy (Jason Oswell) by now.”

The club triggered a 12-month option in the pacey forward’s contract this summer to extend his stay at the New Bucks Head.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

