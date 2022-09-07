Telford striker bids rebuffed

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Carden is under no illusion his Bucks squad requires more firepower, particularly after Jason Oswell was ruled out for an extended period with a stress fracture.

Telford did sign ex-Halifax and Dover man Jamie Allen as another creative option, but he is building up fitness.

Asked if a move was close, Carden said: “No, not really. We’ve spoke to a couple of clubs and players and it hasn’t gone any further.

“We made an approach for a couple of players that have been knocked back, it’s just a waiting game. We’re constantly trying and being frustrated.

“Most clubs who’ve got good forward don’t want to let them out and if they do there’s big competition.