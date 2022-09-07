Notification Settings

Telford striker bids rebuffed

By Lewis Cox

AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden has once more been left frustrated in his pursuit of a striker.

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.
Carden is under no illusion his Bucks squad requires more firepower, particularly after Jason Oswell was ruled out for an extended period with a stress fracture.

Telford did sign ex-Halifax and Dover man Jamie Allen as another creative option, but he is building up fitness.

Asked if a move was close, Carden said: “No, not really. We’ve spoke to a couple of clubs and players and it hasn’t gone any further.

“We made an approach for a couple of players that have been knocked back, it’s just a waiting game. We’re constantly trying and being frustrated.

“Most clubs who’ve got good forward don’t want to let them out and if they do there’s big competition.

“It seems like the area where everyone is looking for.”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

