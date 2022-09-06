Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford handed Scholars draw

By Ollie WestburyAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United have been drawn against Chasetown in the second round qualifying of the FA Cup.

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.
Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

The game is set to be played on Saturday, September 17 at the New Bucks Head – and it will be a 3pm kick-off.

This will be the Bucks’ first game in this year’s competition.

Whereas Mark Swann’s Chasetown, beat Stone Old Alleynians at the weekend 1-0 thanks to a goal from Luke Yates in the 78th minute to get through.

It will be a repeat of the second-round qualifying tie in the 2020/21 season when the teams drew 1-1 with Telford going on to win 5-4 penalties.

It is the fourth consecutive year the Scholars, who play two leagues beneath Bucks, have made it to this stage. The Bucks last reached the first round proper when they bowed out to Hereford in 2017/18.

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News