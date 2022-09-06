AFC Telford handed Scholars draw

The game is set to be played on Saturday, September 17 at the New Bucks Head – and it will be a 3pm kick-off.
This will be the Bucks’ first game in this year’s competition.
Whereas Mark Swann’s Chasetown, beat Stone Old Alleynians at the weekend 1-0 thanks to a goal from Luke Yates in the 78th minute to get through.
It will be a repeat of the second-round qualifying tie in the 2020/21 season when the teams drew 1-1 with Telford going on to win 5-4 penalties.
It is the fourth consecutive year the Scholars, who play two leagues beneath Bucks, have made it to this stage. The Bucks last reached the first round proper when they bowed out to Hereford in 2017/18.