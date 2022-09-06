AFC Telford handed Scholars draw

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

The game is set to be played on Saturday, September 17 at the New Bucks Head – and it will be a 3pm kick-off.

This will be the Bucks’ first game in this year’s competition.

Whereas Mark Swann’s Chasetown, beat Stone Old Alleynians at the weekend 1-0 thanks to a goal from Luke Yates in the 78th minute to get through.

It will be a repeat of the second-round qualifying tie in the 2020/21 season when the teams drew 1-1 with Telford going on to win 5-4 penalties.