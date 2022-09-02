AFC Telford United agree loan deal for Coventry City defender George Burroughs

The 19-year-old, who turns 20 later this month, has made the short journey from the West Midlands to Shropshire for a one-month loan deal.
Burroughs joined the Sky Blues at under-9s level and has progressed through the academy with his brother Jack.
He captained the under-18s for two seasons before last campaign when he moved up to the under-23 squad.
In May last year the centre-back signed his first professional deal with Coventry and the Championship side now hope he will develop his game further by joining Telford in the National League North.
Burroughs will offer Bucks boss Paul Carden another option in defence, with Telford 20th in the table.