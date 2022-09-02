AFC Telford United agree loan deal for Coventry City defender George Burroughs

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

The 19-year-old, who turns 20 later this month, has made the short journey from the West Midlands to Shropshire for a one-month loan deal.

Burroughs joined the Sky Blues at under-9s level and has progressed through the academy with his brother Jack.

He captained the under-18s for two seasons before last campaign when he moved up to the under-23 squad.

In May last year the centre-back signed his first professional deal with Coventry and the Championship side now hope he will develop his game further by joining Telford in the National League North.