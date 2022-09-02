AFC Fylde vs AFC Telford - Match preview

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Paul Carden is looking to further beef his Bucks ranks having already completed one new signing this week.

Telford are set to complete the signing of a youth loan from a Football League outfit prior to the weekend.

The new addition could be among two players to make their Bucks debuts on the Fylde Coast, alongside this week’s high-profile capture of Jamie Allen.

The forward, a versatile option who play wide or as a No.10, has lengthy National League experience and re-unites with Carden after the pair worked together at Southport in 2015.

Allen, 27, shot to caught the public eye this summer when he stepped away from former club FC Halifax’s pre-season to join up with hit ITV dating show Love Island in Majorca. The former Dover and Shaymen attacker has been brought in to provide important support to lone striker Nathan Blissett, who has had to operate alone without the injured Jason Oswell.

Carden was keen to bring in attackers to play closer to powerful frontman Blissett.

His first opportunity to impress the travelling Telford faithful will be at Fylde tomorrow as Carden’s men once more hope to finally put an end to a disastrous league winless run on the road.

Last time out on the road Telford picked up a creditable point at Southport, last weekend, before following it up with another point in the home draw against Buxton on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 0-0 and 1-1 draws helped Carden’s side recover from a disappointing 4-0 home defeat by high-flying King’s Lynn.

Fylde have started the campaign in typical fashion and are among the division’s early pace-setters – the Coasters currently find themselves third after four wins from six.

Carden has been pleased with how his ranks responded from the heavy home defeat and rotation worked well for the Bucks over the Bank Holiday double-header.

It could be possible that the Telford chief opts to shake up his charges once more given the number of options he possesses, particularly in midfield.

Liam Nolan was given a breather against Buxton on Monday, as was striker Blissett. Attack-minded midfielder Kobe Jae Chong made his home debut last time out.

Prince Ekpolo, the summer signing, has given some eye-catching and energetic performances in midfield. He was given a breather at Southport, as was Brendon Daniels, who then came back in to net an all-important equaliser against Buxton.

Carden has the numbers to rotate and, crucially, decide which Bucks players best suit upcoming contests.