Paul Carden: Promising signs for Telford

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

The Bucks were humbled 4-0 by King’s Lynn Town a week earlier, but kept a clean sheet against Southport ahead of today’s return to the New Bucks Head to face Buxton, writes Rich Worton.

Carden said: “A point on the road and a clean sheet? You never turn your nose up at it, but when you’ve missed a penalty and the home team hasn’t had a shot. I’m not saying we’ve peppered their goal, but I feel if there was a team looking to win it, especially in the second half, it was us.”

The penalty Carden referred to came with just over 10 minutes of the contest remaining, when Devarn Green’s attempt to beat Cameron Mason from 12 yards saved.

The returning Byron Moore earned Green the opportunity, capping a fine return, and Carden had praise for Moore, and empathy for Green also: “It was clever from Byron; that’s what he gives us, and that’s what he should give us more of.

“His ability is never in question; when he does it, and turns it on like he did today, he can be unplayable at times, as can Devarn, but it’s good to have someone to take the weight off Devarn in those wide areas.