AFC Telford United hunting for goalkeeper coach

By Matt MaherAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Telford boss Paul Carden wants to recruit a goalkeeper coach to bolster his backroom team.

AFC Telford United keeper Luke Pilling
AFC Telford United keeper Luke Pilling

Carden is ideally looking for a young coach who can also act as back-up to No.1 Luke Pilling.

The Bucks boss revealed he had twice come close to making an appointment in recent weeks, only for the deals to fall through at the last minute.

He said: “Both got offered really good deals to be No.1 at other clubs. It was a shame from our point of view as both would have been really good.

“They’d already been in to do a bit of work with Luke but that is just the way things go.

“I realise there probably isn’t a big market for someone who is a goalkeeper coach/No.2 keeper but I just feel it would be more beneficial than just having someone who only coaches.

“We’ve put it out there and I have already had two or three calls. We will see what comes about. It is an important position and while we want to make an appointment as soon as we can, we’ll make sure we get the right person.”

Candidates must ideally have experience of playing at step two or three of non-league and hold their FA Level 2 coaching badges, though the latter is not essential. Anyone looking to apply should send their CV and a covering letter to paulcarden@hotmail.co.uk

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

