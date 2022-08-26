AFC Telford boss Paul Carden aiming for win over close friend

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

The Bucks boss has been pals with opposite number Liam Watson for years and the pair speak most days.

Carden previously revealed how he contacted Watson, who led Telford to the National League North title in 2014, to get the lowdown on the club before agreeing to take charge at the New Bucks Head last November.

But he explained: “Liam is someone I always speak to about football. We speak most days so that conversation wasn’t out of the ordinary.

“We live in the same area. His dad and my grandad were mates and we go back. He used to work with my brother, so it is not just football. We go way back. He’ll want to win tomorrow, just as much as I do. Whenever I play with the kids in the back garden or in the house I want to win. I will be trying my best to get one over on him.”

The Bucks, who then host Buxton on Monday, are looking to bounce back from last Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to early season pacesetters King’s Lynn. Carden reviewed the tape of the match with his players earlier in the week.

He said: “There was a lot of good stuff we were able to show the lads. It wasn’t all about a horror show.