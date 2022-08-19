Paul Carden hoping Brendon Daniels proves AFC Telford fitness

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Daniels has yet to figure for the Bucks this season because of a hamstring issue, but is making progress and Carden will give him every chance to prove his fitness for the visit of the National North League leaders.

“Brendon is not too far away. He did some running Tuesday and I’m hoping he didn’t get any reaction and then he can be back involved,” said Carden.

“He felt hamstring a little bit couple of weeks but he has had a scan and there was no sign of any tear, just a bit of inflammation.

“He come back in great condition and I am looking forward to getting him back on the pitch.