Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Paul Carden hoping Brendon Daniels proves AFC Telford fitness

By Nick ElwellAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford boss Paul Carden is hoping Brendon Daniels will be fit to tackle King’s Lynn tomorrow.

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.
Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Daniels has yet to figure for the Bucks this season because of a hamstring issue, but is making progress and Carden will give him every chance to prove his fitness for the visit of the National North League leaders.

“Brendon is not too far away. He did some running Tuesday and I’m hoping he didn’t get any reaction and then he can be back involved,” said Carden.

“He felt hamstring a little bit couple of weeks but he has had a scan and there was no sign of any tear, just a bit of inflammation.

“He come back in great condition and I am looking forward to getting him back on the pitch.

“He’s a threat for us with his set-pieces and his passing ability. He makes things happen.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News