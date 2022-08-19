AFC Telford United v King's Lynn: Solid Bucks looking to find cutting edge

Brendon Daniels at AFC Telford United preseason Training.

Carden has been pleased with his side’s efforts so far this season which have yielded a win, a draw and a defeat.

After picking up four points in their first two games, the Bucks’ progress was checked with a midweek reverse at Kettering Town.

For the most part, Carden’s men have looked solid at the back and now he is looking for them to pose more of a threat in the final third, starting with tomorrow’s clash with National League North leaders King’s Lynn Town.

“In the first two performances, we looked solid,” said Carden. “And on Tuesday night at Kettering, their keeper had more work to do than ours.

“They didn’t open us up but unfortunately we have made two mistakes. We also missed a penalty at 1-0 and then they went and scored a few minutes later.

“We weren’t bad, we created some chances but mistakes cost us.

“That’s the fine margins. They have been let off where the penalty hits the base of the post and they go and score just after that, which knocks the stuffing out of you.

“The previous Saturday we limited a good Spennymoor team to shots from distance and in the first game against Chorley I think Luke Pilling had to make one save.

“We haven’t been giving away chances, it’s just the other end – we need to make better decisions in the final third and I think that’s what’s letting us down at the minute.

“Our build up play has been good at times, it’s just been that final

decision or pass that’s been missing. We have lacked that cutting edge.”

Injuries have deprived Bucks of some of their more creative players but Carden, who is hoping to have Brendon Daniels back in contention tomorrow, and his men are working hard on the training ground in a bid to increase their goal threat.

“The lack of options that we have got isn’t helping but every side has their injuries,” added the New Bucks Head boss.

“We have got Jason Oswell out, Byron Moore out, Brendon Daniels out and Kai Williams out. They are attacking players who get goals and make things happen.

“They are a big loss, but we have got to do something about it we can’t keep bring players in. We have got young players that we want to work with and that’s what we will be doing.”

King’s Lynn arrive on the back of three straight wins but Carden is relishing the challenge.

“They are the form team, three out of three, and a full-time side,” added Carden. “They ave been a bit of a yo yo team over the last couple of years but they will want to yo yo back up.”It should be a good game with a good crowd.

“We have just have to regroup, take the positives out of the first three games and make sure we work on the things we feel aren’t quite right yet.

“We weren’t getting carried away after picking four points up in the first two games and we certainly won’t go the other way because we lost the other night.