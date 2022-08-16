Paul Carden could make changes for AFC Telford United's trip to Kettering

Telford boss Paul Carden (AMA)

The Bucks face a tight turnaround as they travel to Northamptonshire this evening to tackle the Poppies in a bid to extend their encouraging start to the new National League North season.

Carden’s men have taken four points from their opening two games, including Saturday’s welcome point in the scorching heat in the north east at Spennymoor.

Telford have Kettering watched in their 1-1 home draw against Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday. It has been all change at Latimer Park this summer, with Lee Glover, 52, taking over from Ian Culverhouse, who only took over from ex-Bucks target Paul Cox last season.

“It never is (an easy place to go), there’s been a change of manager and big turnover of players,” Carden said of the challenge.

“We’ve had them watched, it’s a tough place to go. We’ll do what we always do. The lads have been recovering from Saturday. The conditions will have taken a lot out of us, we’ll make changes and go again.

“We don’t go away for a point but there’s times in the season where you always take a point away from home. We’ll be going for the win again.”

Carden introduced new signing Josh Waite, an 18-year-old from Stoke who joined on a one-year deal, as a late substitute at Spennymoor. The manager is happy to add more talented youngsters to his ranks.

He added: “Kobe Chong didn’t make the squad and out the 16, Brad Bood out the 16, both capable players.

“Add to that Josh Dugmore, add to Louis Baker, Sam McLintock, there’s five or six young lads there who have big futures if we do it right.

“That’s the big thing, we’ll do as much as we can, guide them, but it’s what they show in terms of attitude and application and to be fair they’ve all got it.

“They’re good signs and it’s good for the club young lads are coming in and want to impress. We’ve got good leaders to guide them and hopefully over the course of the season they’ll improve and become more accustomed to going to places like Spennymoor and perform.”

Tonight’s clash at Latimer Park has been made an all ticket game for both sets of fans after crowd trouble after full-time during the fixture last season.

Telford contacted Kettering concerned about the safety of their travelling fans after one man was stabbed and three people from Kettering were arrested at the end of last season’s game.