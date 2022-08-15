AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden content with away day return

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

“I thought we were value for a point, to be honest; I didn’t think either keeper was overly worked. In the first half they had a little spell where we made the block; we probably had the second half and pushed on, but they made changes that gave them a little bit more energy and a bit more guile.”

“They had spells around our box, but Devarn (Green) had opportunities where he disappointed, where he can do better, a couple in the first half, a couple in the second half, but a point on the road is a good point, wherever you go, and especially here. They’re a good side with good players, good experience and experienced management at the level.”

In sapping heat, the Bucks took the lead in the 62nd minute when left-back Matty Carson, on loan from Accrington Stanley, struck home a terrific free-kick, only to see Mark Anderson reply for Moors with another terrific shot from distance, “two worldies, which is what it was always looking like it was going to take”, admitted Carden afterwards.

Neither side committed too much in the stifling conditions, and the conditions did necessitate a slightly different approach, with the game halted half-way through each half to allow the players to take fluids on board:

“When you’ve got those drinks breaks, which is a bit of common sense shown by the league to put them in, you can block the game, put it into quarters, and you know you’re going to get a rest and not going to be scrambling to get a drink or to catch a breath, you know you’re going to get a minute or two’s rest, which I felt was necessary today.”

In summary, Carden appeared content overall:

“I felt in the first half we were strong without being spectacular; I felt in the second half we came out and were really at them, but then the tide turned and they came at us and we were looking to counter a little bit more, but it was always going to take special goals because both teams are resilient at the back and have got strong leaders.”