Spennymoor vs AFC Telford - Match Preview

Harry Flowers (26) (AFC Telford United Defender) celebrating scoring on his home debut (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography)

Paul Carden’s Bucks make the long trip to the north east to face County Durham side Spennymoor Town in National League North tomorrow.

That is followed by a shorter trip to Northamptonshire to tackle Kettering Town next week as the new season clicks into gear.

Telford could hardly have kicked off their campaign in better style having secured three points via an encouraging 1-0 home victory over a hardened Chorley outfit.

Carden’s men won praise for a professional display in which they limited the Magpies to little and the boss admitted he was quietly satisfied and optimistic with what he saw – despite having some key men missing through injury.

The Bucks might have been victorious by a greater margin, having spurned a couple of openings, but match-winner Devarn Green – who extended his short stay at the club this summer – took the game’s only goal well.

Carden, his staff and first-team squad travel to the north east today and will stay overnight in preparation for the contest.

Telford are unlikely to see influential striker Jason Oswell return to fitness after a troublesome calf problem that saw him sidelined for much of pre-season.

New right-back Josh Dugmore is likely to be a substitute again as he continues his way back from a knock, but long-serving winger Brendon Daniels could miss out again with the hamstring problem that kept him out of the Chorley clash. The issue is not thought to be serious.

A big boost for Carden and his side as they prepare for the mammoth trip is the return to availability of defender Harry Flowers.

The giant centre-half is free to feature again following a one-match ban for an incident at former club Curzon Ashton.

Tomorrow’s hosts Spennymoor, managed by former Salford and Chester duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley, are looking for a first win of the season following their topsy-turvy opening-day 3-3 draw against Hereford, in which they rescued a late point having been 2-1 up.

The Moors have finished no lower than 10th in the four completed seasons they have spent in National North in step two.

Carden, beginning his first full season in charge at The New Bucks Head, is keen to see his side be a little more measured and calm in possession than they were in front of their own supporters last week.

He said: “We didn’t play the simple ball enough. I was screaming ‘pass the ball, pass the ball’, but I didn’t feel we used the extra man in midfield to our advantage.

“But there are some good players there, and it’ll come. We’ve got players missing to come back who’ll make it a stronger squad and a tougher selection for me.”

n AFC Telford United have signed 18-year-old striker Josh Waite on a one year deal from Championship Stoke City.

The youngster, who began his career with Rushall Olympic signed for Stoke in 2020 and has recently been training with Blackpool and Coventry.

He had multiple offers to join EFL clubs - however after a successful trial period he believes a move to the Bucks is the right move to further his career.

He told the Bucks’ club website: “I am delighted to join AFC Telford United and I can’t wait to experience playing men’s football.