AFC Telford United bag Stoke City striker James Waite on one year deal

AFC Telford United have signed 18-year-old striker Josh Waite on a one year deal from Championship Stoke City.

New AFC Telford United signing James Waite (AFC Telford United Twitter)

The youngster, who began his career with Rushall Olympic signed for Stoke in 2020 and has recently been training with Blackpool and Coventry.

The striker had multiple offers to join EFL clubs - however after a successful trial period he believes a move to the Bucks is the right move to further his career.

He told the Bucks' club website: "I am delighted to join AFC Telford United and I can’t wait to experience playing men’s football.

"I realise the opportunity to join a massive club like Telford and the opportunity to learn from those experienced players in the squad was to good to turn down and I am delighted that the gaffer has given me an opportunity."

