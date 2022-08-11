AFC Telford United bag Stoke City striker James Waite on one year deal

New AFC Telford United signing James Waite (AFC Telford United Twitter)

The youngster, who began his career with Rushall Olympic signed for Stoke in 2020 and has recently been training with Blackpool and Coventry.

The striker had multiple offers to join EFL clubs - however after a successful trial period he believes a move to the Bucks is the right move to further his career.

He told the Bucks' club website: "I am delighted to join AFC Telford United and I can’t wait to experience playing men’s football.