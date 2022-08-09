AFC Telford United boss hails Devarn Green's 'striker's instinct' after winner

Opponents Chorley were proving a tough nut to crack and Bucks were forced to tough out some difficult periods before claiming victory thanks to Green’s goal.
The goal that settled the game came as a result of a rare lapsein concentration from Chorley captain Scott Leather, but Carden was quick to praise his own player for putting himself in the position to make the most of the error.
“It was a great goal,” said Carden. “Obviously their lad has slipped on the flick-on, but Devarn has capitalised. He’s gambled, and then hit an unbelievable strike. It was a quality goal, a quality finish.”