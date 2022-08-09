Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

AFC Telford United boss hails Devarn Green's 'striker's instinct' after winner

By Russell YoullAFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

AFC Telford United boss Paul Carden has hailed the striker’s instinct of Devarn Green after the forward grabbed a goal to earn all three points at the weekend.

Devarn Green of AFC Telford United.
Devarn Green of AFC Telford United.

Opponents Chorley were proving a tough nut to crack and Bucks were forced to tough out some difficult periods before claiming victory thanks to Green’s goal.

The goal that settled the game came as a result of a rare lapsein concentration from Chorley captain Scott Leather, but Carden was quick to praise his own player for putting himself in the position to make the most of the error.

“It was a great goal,” said Carden. “Obviously their lad has slipped on the flick-on, but Devarn has capitalised. He’s gambled, and then hit an unbelievable strike. It was a quality goal, a quality finish.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News