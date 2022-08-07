Paul Carden 'quietly satisfied' after AFC Telford United's opening day win

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Devarn Green’s well-taken goal on the stroke of half-time secured all three points against opponents renowned for being difficult to break down, a quality that Carden wants to see more of in his own side:

“They’re a strong side, full of know-how and experience, with quality amongst it, so to get off the mark with a clean sheet was a real big boost for us, starting the season with a win.”

“I thought we were a little bit wasteful when we had opportunities, one vs one, and I didn’t think we quite got it right in those situations, but when it mattered, we stood strong. Browny (Matt Brown) held us together at the back with Liam (Nolan), and when you need those types of players, we know we’ve got them in our side now. You know that you can depend on them to hold you together when you’re under a little bit of pressure.”

Green’s goal that settled the game came as a result of a rare lapse from Chorley captain Scott Leather, but Carden was quick to praise his own player for putting himself in the position to make the most of the error:

“It was a great goal; obviously their lad has slipped on the flick-on, but Devarn has capitalised. He’s gambled, and then hit an unbelievable strike. It was a quality goal, a quality finish.”

Carden had five players making their league debuts for the club, including left-back loan signing Matty Carson, who has joined the Bucks for a month from Accrington Stanley.

The Bucks did finish with a numerical advantage after the dismissal of Chorley striker Jack Sampson, for two bookable offences, but Carden felt his team still tended to make life more difficult for themselves:

“We didn’t play the simple ball enough. I was screaming “pass the ball, pass the ball”, but I didn’t feel we used the extra man in midfield to our advantage. But there are some good players there, and it’ll come. We’ve got players missing to come back who’ll make it a stronger squad and a tougher selection for me.”