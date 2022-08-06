Matty Brown proud to be named AFC Telford United skipper

Matty Brown (pic Kieren Griffin)

The 32-year-old summer arrival from National League North play-off winners York City checked in as one of Paul Carden’s key signings during the close season.

He is set to make his competitive Bucks bow at home to Chorley in today’s curtain-raiser, where Brown will lead out the Bucks troops after earning the captaincy from fellow defender Jordan Piggott, who will be vice-captain.

Brown, a dominant and vocal presence on the field, insists having the armband will not change how he carries himself.

“I didn’t have any idea about it, to be honest, I didn’t have a clue,” admitted Merseysider Brown.

“I only found out about this week (at training). I said to Cards that obviously it’s a great honour, but to me, captains don’t need to wear an armband.

“Whether I had the armband or not I’d go about my business in exactly the same way.

“I said to the gaffer last night that Piggo (Jordan Piggott) has done a great job, especially for a young lad who’s learning the game, so I wasn’t looking to stand on Piggo’s toes at all.”

Brown was released by John Askey’s York at the end of last season after the Minstermen sealed their return to the National League.

But his relationship with Bucks chief Carden goes back and there had already been a feeling that, upon the manager’s appointment late last year, the New Bucks Head could be the defender’s next home.

Brown is based in Formby and shares a lift to Shropshire with midfielder Liam Nolan.

The influential defender sees a vocal presence and character as something of a ‘dying breed’ in football in 2022.

He added: “It’s just one of those things where the gaffer makes a decision based on how he feels, and he feels it’s the right decision for the betterment of the football club.