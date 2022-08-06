AFC Telford United sign Accrington Stanley's Matty Carson on one month loan deal

New Bucks Head.

The 19-year-old defender began his career at Burnley, and has spent time on loan at non-league clubs Nelson and Padiham.

He then left the Clarets to join Accrington Stanley under 23s, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Carrrick Rangers.

The defender, who hails from Chester is available for today's clash with Chorley.

It comes after Paul Carden added to his squad on Friday by promoting Callum Knowles to the Bucks first team - before immediately sending the youngster out on loan to Market Drayton Town.