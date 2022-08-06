Notification Settings

AFC Telford United sign Accrington Stanley's Matty Carson on one month loan deal

By Jonny Drury

AFC Telford United have signed Accrington Stanley left back Matty Carson on a month's loan.

New Bucks Head.
The 19-year-old defender began his career at Burnley, and has spent time on loan at non-league clubs Nelson and Padiham.

He then left the Clarets to join Accrington Stanley under 23s, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Carrrick Rangers.

The defender, who hails from Chester is available for today's clash with Chorley.

It comes after Paul Carden added to his squad on Friday by promoting Callum Knowles to the Bucks first team - before immediately sending the youngster out on loan to Market Drayton Town.

The 18-year-old netted 20 goals for the Bucks youth team on the way to winning the Midland Junior Premier League title.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

