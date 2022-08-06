AFC Telford United 1 Chorley 0 - Report

Dervan Green scores for Telford

One swallow doesn’t make a summer, of course, and to take from this result that Paul Carden’s team will build a platform for promotion or the play-offs would be fanciful; however, the foundations certainly look more solid, and the discipline, work rate and game management on display pleased the manager and sent a crowd of over 1,400 happy with what they’d seen.

The Bucks were also clinical; this was a game of few chances, but when Chorley captain Scott Leather’s slip just before half-time allowed Devarn Green space in the penalty area his finishing was exemplary.

The visitors’ cause wasn’t helped when forward Jack Sampson was dismissed with 10 minutes of the game remaining, collecting a second yellow card.

Injury and suspension problems meant Carden had to assemble a defensive unit based on who was fit and available. Harry Flowers was serving a one match ban for a dismissal whilst with his former club Curzon Ashton, Brendon Daniels was resting a hamstring injury as a precaution and new signing Josh Dugmore also had an injury that limited his involvement to being a substitute.

The Bucks announced a new signing before the game, bringing in left-back Matty Carson from Accrington Stanley, and he started the game, with Jordan Piggott at right-back and defensive midfielder Liam Nolan dropping into the centre of defence alongside new captain Matty Brown, who enjoyed a commanding debut.

Four others Bucks were making their league debuts for the club; Carson was one, with Prince Ekpolo, Sam McLintock and Nate Blissett the others, and all played their part in the victory. McLintock had the game’s first shot on target, creating a break and making ground to be in the right place when the ball came into the box; however, his volley lacked power and was held by Matt Urwin in the Chorley goal.

Chances from open play were rare, with both sides winning but not making enough of free-kicks awarded within range of goal. Brown was already displaying ample evidence of why he can be an important signing for the club, taking command in those situations, either to clear his own defensive lines or trying to put pressure on Urwin’s goal.

Chorley right-back Adam Henley collected the game’s first booking for a clear and cynical foul on Green that stopped him making progress onto McLintock’s pass to half-way. In response, Chorley midfielder Will Tomlinson ran from midfield and suddenly found few Bucks between himself and goal; however, Tomlinson isn’t the most fleet of foot and the Bucks defence swarmed around him to prevent him advancing close enough to goal to shoot.

An injury to Henley brough a hydration break on the warm afternoon, and although he continued, he had to be withdrawn in the 35th minute, replaced by Jon Ustabasi.

McLintock was showing well, and won a corner with a lovely turn away from his marker to the left of goal, and Tomlinson had another opportunity to shoot at goal when running from midfield; he was fed by Ustabasi’s ball towards the ‘D’ of the penalty area but skied his shot horribly.

The half-time interval was mere seconds away when this cagey contest at last got a goal. A quick ball from defence looked to be easy meat for Chorley captain Scott Leather, but he slipped as he prepared to take off for a header and Green punced. Suddenly beyond Leather’s clutches and in space, Green let the ball drop onto his left foot and powered a rising shot into the gap between Urwin and his near post, firing it high past the keeper’s right hand.

Half time: AFC Telford United 1-0 Chorley

The second half began in much the same fashion, with what, at the time, was an innocuous yellow card for Sampson the only notable moment. McLintock did almost extend the lead when he cut inside from the left and curled a shot just wide of Urwin’s far post with another flash of quality.

Slowly but surely, Chorley began to build some momentum, and Ustabasi probably should have done better when he glanced a header wide from a left-wing cross, picked out around the penalty spot.

Just after the hour there was a let-off for the Bucks; from a Chorley corner, Sampson evaded the home defence with a near-post run; however, despite the orchestrated move being well conceived, it didn’t get the finish it required as Sampson got his feet in a tangle trying to meet the low cross.

They went closer, forcing Luke Pilling into a fine save in the home goal, when a move located Connor Hall on the edge of the box. Hall worked the ball onto his right foot and tried to stroke a firm, low shot inside Pilling’s left post, but despite being relatively uninvolved, Pilling was alert when he needed to be and pushed the ball to safety.

The Bucks replaced Green with assistant manager Carl Baker, Green taken off as a precaution, as they looked to manage the game to a successful conclusion. Their chances of doing so increased when Sampson lunged into a challenge and caught Bucks midfielder Robbie Evans on the shin. Evans writhed, Brown protested to referee Michael Crusham, and Sampson walked, shown a second yellow card.

Baker was joined on the field by his son Louis, another Bucks substitute, and father almost set son free to make the game safe; however, Baker jnr lost his footing and the chance evaporated.

There was a late flurry from Chorley, as the ten men threw a little caution to the wind, but substitute Justin Johnson dragged a shot wide from 20 yards in injury time, as Bucks fans anxiously waited for the six additional minutes to pass.

Eventually they got their wish, and the home side claimed a win which Carden accurately described as having been “ground out”. The defensive unit was solid, with Brown excellent and Liam Nolan quietly effective alongside him. Prince Ekpolo had a fine game, performing more of the role that Nolan does, but where Nolan reads the game better and never looks rushed, Ekpolo is all energy, harrying, pressing and working his socks off the for cause.

A new season, a fresh start, and three points gained. There is still work to do, but Carden’s Bucks are showing more of the hallmarks of a side who can be hard to beat, as their manager demands, but who can play too.

Referee: Michael Crusham.

Assistants: Mark Billingham, Niall Felton.

Attendance: 1,443.

Telford: (4-2-3-1) Pilling, Piggott, Carson, Brown, Nolan, Evans (Dugmore 82), Ekpolo, McLintock, Green (C.Baker 73), Moore (L.Baker 88), Blissett.

Subs not used: Bood, Chong.

Scorer(s): Green (45).

Chorley: (4-4-2) Urwin, Henley (Ustabasi 35), Blakeman, Wilson, Leather, Tomlinson (Okome 90), Calveley, Shenton (Johnson 82), Whitehouse, Hall, Sampson.

Subs not used: Smith, Scarborough.

Cautioned: Henley.