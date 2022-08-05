AFC Telford United set to sign assistant boss Carl Baker's son after trial

Carl Baker has featured alongside son Louis during pre-season (AMA)

Baker, 18, is the son of manager Paul Carden’s assistant Carl and caught the eye in training and in pre-season friendlies.

Carden – whose side kick off against Chorley at the New Bucks Head tomorrow – has been impressed with Baker’s physical attributes and a top professionalism.

“Louis did well in training initially and I liked him,” Carden said. “He’s obviously a young lad and has good guidance but also good genes with the level of football his dad played – and he’s still capable of playing at 39.

“He’s come in pre-season and looked fit, strong, determined and hungry to do well.

“He’s a good size, physically he’s strong, quick and fit as well.

“But he’s also versatile, he can play a lot of positions, so I’m pleased he’s agreed to stay with us. Hopefully he can play a big part. Who knows we might see him and his dad on the pitch at the same time, which will be some achievement.”

Carden’s assistant Baker senior played across the Football League up to the Championship in a lengthy career for some big clubs.

Recently, prior to Carl’s appointment as Bucks assistant, the father and son duo had spent time together as team-mates at step three outfit Nuneaton.