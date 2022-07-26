Notification Settings

Paul Carden: Telford's Matty Brown will set the standards

AFC Telford UnitedPublished: Comments

Paul Carden is desperate to get Matty Brown fit for the new season as ‘he sets standards’ at AFC Telford United.

Matty Brown (pic Kieren Griffin)

Centre-half Brown – who has signed for the Bucks from York City this summer – was missing as Carden’s current team was humbled 3-1 by his old side Warrington Town on Saturday.

And the Bucks boss felt Brown’s absence was crucial.

“Matty was missing, he’s got a bit of a hip issue which we need to get right, because if he’s on the pitch that doesn’t happen,” said Carden after the defeat. “Without putting it on one player, he sets standards and sets demands, and we didn’t show enough of that.”

Striker Jason Oswell has yet to play in pre-season, owing to a calf injury, and long-term injury victim Kai Williams remains some way off making a return, despite successful surgery.

