Paul Carden: Telford's Matty Brown will set the standards

Matty Brown (pic Kieren Griffin)

Centre-half Brown – who has signed for the Bucks from York City this summer – was missing as Carden’s current team was humbled 3-1 by his old side Warrington Town on Saturday.

And the Bucks boss felt Brown’s absence was crucial.

“Matty was missing, he’s got a bit of a hip issue which we need to get right, because if he’s on the pitch that doesn’t happen,” said Carden after the defeat. “Without putting it on one player, he sets standards and sets demands, and we didn’t show enough of that.”