Wolves Women head to AFC Telford United with new deal

AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head will play host to Wolves Women from the start of 2022/23

Dan McNamara’s Wolves side have enjoyed an extremely successful few years, including the Northern Premier League title last season – though they lost out on promotion via a play-off.

Wolves Women previously played at AFC Wulfrunians’ CKW Stadium.

The partnership will also see Wolves under-23s play some of their fixtures at Telford’s home.

The news brings to an end West Bromwich Albion’s one-year stay at the New Bucks Head. That deal was understood to initially be two years and has been ended as Telford and Wolves re-establish their agreement.