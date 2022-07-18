Paul Carden: Telford didn't do themselves justice

Paul Carden the head coach / manager of AFC Telford United.

Goals either side of half-time by Andy Williams and Isaac Hutchinson earned the win for Michael Flynn’s Saddlers to inflict a first friendly defeat in four on the Bucks.

Carden, who was missing four first-teamers through illness and injury and had another come off early through the bug, was critical of his team’s performance – after National League North Telford had earned plaudits in holding League One neighbours Shrewsbury last week.

The manager said: “I didn’t think we were at it, I didn’t think we were anywhere near what we were on Tuesday night.

“But Walsall came and were strong, athletic, good with the ball, good movements and we were the opposite, we looked apprehensive from minute one.

“When you put yourselves on the back foot and encourage a good side, good sides take advantage.

“I felt it was only a matter of time before we conceded because of the things we were doing with and without the ball.

“Maybe I’m being harsh, but you learn more from that than Tuesday night. When everything’s going for you, you’re playing well, one player triggers something good it’s easy for others to cling to.

“But when one takes a step back and allows his man to have an extra touch, it filtered through.