AFC Telford United's Harry Flowers hit with one match ban

Harry Flowers of AFC Telford United (AMA)

The Bucks signed Flowers for an undisclosed fee from Curzon Ashton in late March.

At the time Flowers, had just been sent off after the final whistle in his last outing for Ashton against Gateshead.

As the incident happened after the final whistle, a decision on what should happen went to an FA panel and following a personal hearing he has been banned for one game, meaning he will miss the Bucks' opener against Chorley in August.

In a statement, the club said: "AFC Telford United can confirm that following a personal hearing this morning that the FA have issued Harry Flowers with a one match suspension.

"The charge is related to a breach of FA Rule E3.1 for misconduct following an incident that occurred at the conclusion of the Gateshead v Curzon Ashton fixture on the 22nd March 2022.