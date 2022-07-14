AFC Telford boss Carden delighted with the capture of creator Kobe Jae Chong

Kobe Jae Chong. Picture: Tim Lloyd

The 21-year-old British-Malaysian put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the New Bucks Head prior to Tuesday’s stalemate against Shrewsbury Town, where attacking midfielder Jae Chong gave another eye-catching performance.

The former West Brom and Kidderminster trainee was most recently at Championship outfit Peterborough, where he earned a deal last summer, and Bucks boss Carden feels the midfielder was unfortunate to be released by the Posh.

Telford, meanwhile, hope to bring in another signing prior to Saturday’s home friendly against League Two Walsall.

“I thought he (Jae Chong) was different class against Shrewsbury,” said Carden. “He showed everything he’s shown in the last couple of weeks since he’s come in.

“He’s earned his deal. I spoke to a couple of mates at Peterborough who worked with him, who said he was unfortunate with the timing of them getting relegated in being probably why he never go kept on.

“They felt he was probably a year too old, which is our gain. You saw glimpses of what he can offer, such good awareness, energy, great balance and he can play a few roles in the middle of the pitch. He can make things happen.