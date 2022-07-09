AFC Telford's Paul Carden pleased and Luke Goddard proud of Whitchurch local links

Paul Carden's AFC Telford United overcame Whitchurch Alport with a 2-1 friendly victory at Yockings Park. (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

The Bucks secured a first pre-season friendly victory at the second attempt following Tuesday's stalemate at Market Drayton Town with a 2-1 victory at KMJ Mortgages Stadium.

Telford looked sharp in spells against their Midland Premier Division hosts, who were missing a raft of players due to availability. The visitors' breakthrough came just after half-time, through a Brendon Daniels penalty and Devarn Green finish.

Carden named new signings Matty Brown and Nathan Blissett in his starting line-up and the latter caught the eye. Also playing a full 90 minutes was an unnamed trialist, who did well in an attacking midfield role.

"I thought the first half was typical of new sides, a hot day, lively pitch, very dry, but at times we played some good stuff," said Carden, whose side welcome League One neighbours Shrewsbury Town to the New Bucks Head on Tuesday's for Salop's first friendly.

"At times we made some wrong decisions, which pre-season is about ironing out.

"When half-time came and we addressed it, tweaked a few things that made us play the way we need to I thought we were much better.

"For 20 or 25 minutes in the second half we really imposed ourselves and probably should've had a couple more on our scoreline.

"You make a couple of changes to get use lads experience and that's when the game loses its flow for both teams.

"I thought their subs came on and gave them a little bit of impetus. Ours came on and at times did OK and at times showed naivety, some of the younger lads, but that's what pre-season games are about for them.

"It's experience and for senior lads getting up to speed and getting those good habits."

Both sides made changes around the hour as the contest slowed down. Carden introduced youngsters Callum Knowles and Jez Abbey, as well as new recruit Prince Ekpolo and a couple more trialists from the bench.

Alport bagged a deserved goal late on through young substitute Joe Flory. Luke Goddard's side reached the FA Vase quarter-final last season and achieved a 12th-placed finish in the step five Midland Premier.

But the Yockings Park side are aiming to well improve on that this season having recruited established goalkeeper Ash Rawlins and former Shrewsbury midfielder James Rowland, who impressed against Telford.

Some of Goddard's new recruits, alongside a bulk of key regulars, were missing due to a pre-arranged engagement.

"Yes (I'm pleased)," Goddard said. "We were missing seven first-team regulars, lads that would generally start for us, it was always going to be difficult for us.

"But in the end, other than a wobble when we came out second half and gifted two goals, we more than competed and at times caused problems.

"It was nice to get the goal, I think we deserved one on Tuesday against Chester.