AFC Telford's Paul Carden tired of daft agent demands

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager) (Kieran Griffin)

Carden, who is working his first summer recruitment drive as Bucks boss, revealed intermediaries have constantly been in his ear attempting to bring players to Telford.

He said agents have suggested their client were ‘keen to join Telford over AC Milan’.

Carden has thus far signed four new players at New Bucks Head and knows his squad, specifically in forward areas, requires further additions.

“There’s loads of stuff bubbling away, agents in your ear telling you AC Milan are in for their player but they’d sooner come to Telford.

“All of that rubbish goes on, which is constant. Players are offered all kinds of money at other clubs but they’d come to Telford for much less, all of that rubbish.

“There are players that we’re interested in but I’m not going to be chasing them, obviously you want players to want to come to you.

“Players want paying what they feel their worth, but all of a sudden the bar’s been raised in terms of players and their demands.”

Carden has so far signed York defender Matty Brown, striker Nathan Blissett from Maidenhead, midfielder Prince Ekpolo from Guiseley and Bromsgrove Sporting full-back Josh Dugmore.

The first three all made non-competitive debuts in the 0-0 draw at Market Drayton on Tuesday, while Dugmore was away on a pre-agreed holiday.

The boss, however, has this summer agreed extensions to key players already at the club, including last season’s top scorer Jason Oswell and wingers Devarn Green and Byron Moore. Brendon Daniels is also expected to stick around having proven his fitness.

Carden continued: “I’m not going to be panicked into (anything), I’m happy with where we’re at even though we need more players, the squad strengthening and making bigger, but it’ll only be with the right type, with the right price and right attitude and ability.

“It all goes hand-in-hand and it’s not something we’re just going to jump down the throat of because an agent says ‘such and such is interested’ and that. That’s my take on it, if he wants to come then he’ll come.