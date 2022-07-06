AFC Telford fixtures 2022/23 - Bucks host Chorley in opener

Home start for Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager)

Paul Carden's men – hoping to push on in 2022/23 after flirting with relegation last term – will host the Magpies on Saturday, August 6.

With the division up to 24 teams this time around, the Bucks will end the opening month by hosting one of the newcomers in Buxton.

A difficult-looking September will see them face three of the sides who reached last campaign's play-offs in AFC Fylde, Brackley Town and Boston United.

October takes in trips to newly-promoted Peterborough Sports and Scarborough Athletic while a home clash with Hereford comes in November.

The Boxing Day and New Year's Day double-header will see Telford take on Chester.

A trip to King's Lynn Town – relegated from the National League – comes later in January while February will see them play three games on home soil, against Fylde, Leamington and Blyth Spartans.

March and April both consist of six games, with the Bucks hoping they will not have to enter that period needing results to survive, especially given four teams will be relegated. The season is set to end at Boston United.

Full fixture list can be found below:

August

6 Chorley – H

13 Spennymoor Town – A

16 Kettering Town – A

20 Kings Lynn Town – H

27 Southport – A

29 Buxton – H

September

3 AFC Fylde – A

10 Darlington – H

13 Gloucester City – A

17 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

24 Boston United – H

27 Brackley Town – H

October

1 Emirates FA Cup 3Q

8 Peterborough Sports – A

15 Kidderminster Harriers – H Emirates FA Cup 4Q

22 Scarborough Athletic – A

25 Leamington – A

29 Alfreton Town – H

November

5 Blyth Spartans – A Emirates FA Cup 1

8 Farsley Celtic – H

12 Hereford – H

19 Isuzu FA Trophy 2

26 Curzon Ashton A Emirates FA Cup 2

December

3 Banbury United – H

5 Bradford (Park Avenue) – A

10 Chorley – A

13 Kettering Town – H

17 FA Trophy 3

26 Chester – H

January

1 Chester – A

7 Spennymoor Town – H

14 Buxton - A Isuzu FA Trophy 4

21 Kings Lynn Town – A

28 Southport – H

February

4 Darlington – A

11 AFC Fylde – H

18 Alfreton Town – A

21 Leamington- H

25 Blyth Spartans – H

4 Farsley Celtic – A

March

7 Bradford (Park Avenue) – H

11 Hereford – A

18 Curzon Ashton – H

25 Banbury United – A

April

1 Peterborough Sports – H

7 Brackley Town – A

10 Gloucester City – H

15 Kidderminster Harriers – A

22 Scarborough Athletic – H

29 Boston United – A

May