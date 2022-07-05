Market Drayton up first for AFC Telford

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager).

Bucks supporters have the first opportunity to catch a glimpse of Paul Carden’s new-look side for the upcoming National League North season with a quick trip to step five Drayton, who were relegated last season.

It could include first sighters of new recruits Matty Brown, the defensive signing from York, and Maidenhead frontman Nathan Blissett, among others.

Drayton, under new boss Paul Snape, formerly of Uttoxeter, will contest in the Midland Premier next season and have a completely new side of their own to field.