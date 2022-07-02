Paul Carden: Brendon Daniels proving Telford fitness

AFC Telford United Brendon Daniels during preseason Training

Daniels, the club's longest-serving player, was invited back to pre-season training by boss Carden at the end of last season following a difficult campaign in and out the side with injury.

The Bucks chief revealed to the Shropshire Star there is a deal in place for Daniels, 28, so like as he can prove his fitness and form during training and upcoming warm-up games.

While Telford are assessing some young trialists, Carden said Daniels is not on trial, but proving his fitness after recently missing around a year of action with muscle problems. The manager, though, is impressed by what he has seen after a handful of training sessions.

"To be honest I laid it down to Brendon about how he needed to come back in good condition," said Carden.

"While we've got an agreement in place, it's still down to Bren to grab it with both hands, which in fairness to him he's come back in unbelievable shape.

"He's giving it everything he's got. He's not on trial, as such, but he knows that he's got to make sure he's at it."

Winger Daniels, a set-piece specialist who first joined the club in the 2018/19 season, started just 18 of 42 National League North fixtures last season. He still managed six goals in all competitions for the club.

Carden, who is still looking for additions to his squad, said: "Telford fans have seen more of Brendon Daniels than myself, but I know what I've seen and I know there's more in him.

"The only way to get more out of Brendon is by him being fitter and stronger and more durable to be able to last and to not get the injuries he's got.