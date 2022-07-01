Paul Carden is checking out summer trialists

Paul Carden (AFC Telford United Manager)

Paul Carden has had his Bucks squad – plus a number of would-be signings looking to impress – back in for the hard yards of training for a couple of weeks. Last night was the club’s fifth session since returning.

The Bucks’ squad now stands at 14, with Carden still looking to bolster numbers before the new National League North season is under way.

He will offer the unnamed trialists the chance to impress in early friendlies against lower-league Market Drayton Town and Whitchurch Alport, before the Bucks welcome League One neighbours Shrewsbury Town.

“There’s other lads in that we are running the rule over,” Carden revealed.

“There’s probably about four, more younger lads really than seniors.

“They’ve come in and have all acquitted themselves. We’ll give them a couple of games and then make a judgement.

“Anyone can impress in training, it’s what you do when it matters.

“I’m not one of these that if they’re not for me then I’m not going to keep them around to make the numbers up.

“That is not fair on them and is not the right thing to do. I wouldn’t waste lads’ time if I already knew what the decision is going to be.”