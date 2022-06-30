Paul Carden: Vandals showed no care

AFC Telford pitch vandalised

Damage was caused to the New Bucks Head playing surface between Saturday evening and Monday morning. Officials have said the damage puts more pressure on friendlies against Shrewsbury Town and Walsall in two weeks.

“You’d like to think it was kids over adults and kids doing what kids do,” Carden said. “They’ve gone exploring, discovered the tractor and started it.

“It’s caused the damage and set back the growth. I think there’s CCTV footage or some images. There’s no thought, they’ve probably not had any care.

“They’ve not realised the consequence of what happens and cost with the damage.

“We’ve all been kids at some point, we’ve all climbed walls and got into places we probably shouldn’t have been.

“But there comes a time when you realise you shouldn’t be doing what you’re doing.