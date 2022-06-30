Notification Settings

Paul Carden: Vandals showed no care

By Lewis Cox
Published:

Manager Paul Carden has expressed his disappointment at the recent vandalism of AFC Telford United’s pitch.

AFC Telford pitch vandalised

Damage was caused to the New Bucks Head playing surface between Saturday evening and Monday morning. Officials have said the damage puts more pressure on friendlies against Shrewsbury Town and Walsall in two weeks.

“You’d like to think it was kids over adults and kids doing what kids do,” Carden said. “They’ve gone exploring, discovered the tractor and started it.

“It’s caused the damage and set back the growth. I think there’s CCTV footage or some images. There’s no thought, they’ve probably not had any care.

“They’ve not realised the consequence of what happens and cost with the damage.

“We’ve all been kids at some point, we’ve all climbed walls and got into places we probably shouldn’t have been.

“But there comes a time when you realise you shouldn’t be doing what you’re doing.

“It’s done now and all we can do is put it right, fix it and maybe be a bit tighter with our security. There will always be idiots.”

AFC Telford United
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

