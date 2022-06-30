AFC Telford United fans believe the future is bright

Paul Carden (Pic: Kieren Griffin Photography).

Results from a Shropshire Star fans’ survey highlighted almost 90 per cent of Bucks fans believed that Liverpudlian Carden made a key difference last term and is the man to take the club forward.

A total of 88 per cent of voters backed the club’s decision to appoint the 43-year-old from Warrington Town of the division below, who eventually guided Telford to National League North safety on a dramatic final day.

Moreover, today’s poll results confirm the majority of supporters believe in the current board’s ability to lead the club forward – and are extremely excited by the prospect of Music Magpie founder Walter Gleeson, and his Highclere Investments firm, backing the Bucks.

Seventy-three per cent of fans voted in favour of having confidence in the board leading Telford to success.

A whopping 90 per cent of voters claimed they were excited by the prospect of Gleeson’s support. As many as 85 per cent of fans said they would attend more matches next term.

Supporters feel very positive about the new season, with 84 per cent of voters agreeing.

Forty-five per cent of supporters expected Telford, starting last season under Gavin Cowan, to record a top-half finish in National North.

A heavy majority of 89 per cent backed the decisions to part company with Cowan in October, and the same figure agreed with the call to move on from interim boss Dennis Greene the following month.

A difficult start to the season included cup exits to lower league opposition Stamford, in the FA Cup, and Stourbridge in the FA Trophy. Sixty-three per cent of fans claimed the home defeat to step four Stamford was a low point for the season.

It was, unsurprisingly, a landslide vote in favour of the highlight of the campaign – survival confirmed on the final day at home to York City, who went on to win promotion.

Striker and top scorer Jason Oswell, with 38 per cent, was voted player of the season. Midfielder Liam Nolan, a recruit of Carden’s, was next highest with 29 per cent.

Moving forward, exactly half of the voters suggested they believe Telford will finish in the division’s top half in 2022/23.

A chunky 36 per cent of fans feel a play-off spot is the expectation. Interestingly, the voting outcome of the club’s new partnership with the academy at neighbours Shrewsbury Town was finely poised.

Fifty-three per cent voted they were happy with the link-up, while 47 per cent chose against the agreement.

The price for a season ticket at the New Bucks Head is ‘about right’, claim 70 per cent of voters, while 66 per cent of fans feel a trip to the stadium is value for money.